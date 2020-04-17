Irfan Pathan’s Ramadan 2020 Suggestion Will Win Your Heart! Former Indian Cricketer Urges People to Help Poor and Needy This Holy Month (See Post)

Irfan Pathan (Photo Credits: Instagram/@IrfanPathan)

Irfan Pathan came up with a brilliant suggestion for his fans to observe the holy month of Ramadan. Pathan, who had in an earlier post, urged people to turn their homes into a place of worship and offer namaz at their houses instead of stepping out, suggested that people should help the poor and widows to clear their debts this Ramadan. “The credit amount of money is heavy on them,” Pathan said in his request urging people to step forward and help the needy amidst the coronavirus crisis and lockdown, which has left many with proper food, shelter or income. The month Ramadan is seen as the holy month in the Islamic community with millions around the globe observing fasts during this period. Mumbai Indians Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Daily Routine During Lockdown (Watch Video).

“Go to the stores in the neighbourhoods and ask the owner for the debt book-register,” Pathan said in his suggestions of how to observe and celebrate the holy month. “You’ll find widows and poor people buying on credit (debt). You’ll find the amount of money little, but it’s heavy on them,” Pathan further said urging people to clear or pay-off the debts for them and help those poor people. Virat Kohli, RCB Salute Frontline Workers and Fans for ‘Playing Bold’ in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic.

Irfan Pathan's Ramadan 2020 Suggestion

What do u think abt this guys?? Obviously if the lockdown is lifted. If not thn speak on the phone to inquire abt this? #Ramadan2020 pic.twitter.com/bbAbelHqu1 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2020.

“If you can’t do that, share the idea,” Pathan pleaded with his fans. “The one who guides to a good deed is like the one who does it,” the former cricketer said in his message. Pathan and his elder brother Yusuf, former Indian cricketer, have been helping the underprivileged with masks and foods amidst the nationwide lockdown.

“What do u think abt this guys??” Pathan asked his fans. “Obviously if the lockdown is lifted. If not then speak on the phone to inquire abt this?” he captioned the message. Pathan was Player of the Match in the inaugural 2007 T20I World Cup which India won after beating Pakistan by 5 runs with Pathan taking three wickets in the final.

Meanwhile, Ramadan 2020, the holy month in the Islamic calendar, begins on April 23, 2020 in India. Many from the Islamic community observe a day-long fast for an entire month. With the government extending the nationwide lockdown until May 3 many have been left worried about their preparations for the fast.