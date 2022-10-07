India Women and Pakistan Women will take each other on in match 13 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on October 07, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the competition but IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 live telecast be available on DD Sports. India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs PAK-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

India are the only undefeated team in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will be aiming to keep that run going as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan, who are heading into this game on the back of a poor result and shock defeat against Thailand. Both teams have hopes of winning the competition and will be looking to take a step towards that.

Is IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports are likely to show the live telecast of IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup 2022. The IND-W vs PAK-W match could be telecasted live on DD Sports but on DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. Star Sports Network, the official broadcast partner for Women's Asia Cup 2022, would provide the live telecast of this match on On DTH and cable TV platforms.

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND-W vs PAK-W while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel could provide live stream of the commentary.

