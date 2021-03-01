Jammu and Kashmir play Chandigarh in the next match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Chandigarh are second in Elite Group E while Jammy & Kashmir are fifth in the six-team table with only one win in four games. Chandigarh have won three of their four matches and are four points behind group leaders Saurashtra. Both teams are, however, looking for a win in this clash after defeats in their previous matches. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh match should scroll down for all relevant information. Devdutt Padikkal Scores Third Consecutive Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 as Karnataka Advances to Quarter-Finals, Netizens Hail RCB Opener’s Incredible Consistency.

Chandigarh beat Haryana, Bengal and Services in their first three matches before losing to leaders Saurashtra while Jammu and Kashmir's only victory have come against bottom-placed Services while they have lost to Saurashtra, Haryana and Bengal.

When is Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be played at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata. The match is going to be held on March 1 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 08:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 5 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Adil Rashid(w), Henan Nazir, Usman Pandit, Parvez Rasool(c), Shubham Pundir, Bandeep Singh, Abid Mushtaq, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Nasir Lone, Abdul Samad, Suryansh Raina, Auqib Nabi, Rohit Sharma, Paras Sharma, Ram Dayal, Adil Reshi

Chandigarh: Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra(c), Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Raman Bishnoi, Jaskaran Singh, Uday Kaul(w), Gaurav Gambhir, Jagjit Singh, Mandeep singh, Kunal Mahajan, Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather, Jaskaranvir Singh, Gaurav Puri, Arpit Pannu, Gurinder Singh, Shresth Nirmohi, Sarul Kanwar

