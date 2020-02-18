Jasprit Bumrah Chills Out by Playing ‘Donkey Kong’ at a Gaming Zone Ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Instagram / Jasprit Bumrah)

Indian Cricket team right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a come back in Test Cricket when India will play New Zealand in the 1st Test of the two-matches series beginning from February 21, 2020. The first Test will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington. But just a few days prior to the 1st Test match, the fast bowler shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen chilling out by playing 'Donkey Kong' at a gaming zone in Wellington. Mumbai Indians Take a Dig at Jasprit Bumrah’s Critics By Posting a Throwback Picture on Social Media.

The 26 years old pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah brings out the child within him while playing this game. Bumrah looks quite cute in the picture in which he is standing in front of the gaming console. He captioned the picture as, 'Don't grow up, it's a trap.' Jasprit Bumrah returned back to the Indian squad for the New Zealand tour after staying months out of action due to back injury. In his last Test Series against West Indies in August, 2019, he bagged a hat-trick. Unfortunately, Bumrah did not have a good run in the recently-concluded India vs New Zealand ODI series where he went wicketless.

Jasprit Bumrah Brings Out the Child Within Him

View this post on Instagram Don’t grow up, it’s a trap!😋 A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on Feb 17, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

Good news for Jasprit Bumrah fans is that he is back in wicket-taking mode, as he scalped two wickets by just giving away 18 runs in India vs New Zealand XI 3 days practice game. The ace Indian bowler has picked up 62 wickets from 24 innings in Test Cricket with best bowling figures of 6/27 against West Indies just a few months back on September 1, 2019.