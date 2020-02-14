Mumbai Indians Take a Dig at Jasprit Bumrah’s Critics By Posting a Throwback Picture on Social Media

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians (Photo Credits: IANS)

For a while now, Jasprit Bumrah has been under the scanner for going wicketless for the first time in the three-game ODI series against New Zealand which concluded recently. His form also became a cause of concern for Virender Sehwag who raised his concerns about the pacer being wicketless. But there were a few more who trolled Bumrah left, right and centre as India lost the three-game ODI series 3-0. Bumrah’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians came to the pacers rescue as they took a dig at netizens who had mocked Bumrah for the lack of form. Jasprit Bumrah Loses Number One Spot on ICC ODI Rankings, After Going Wicketless For the First Time in His Career.

The franchisee who had retained the pacer in 2014 for the sum of Rs 1.2 crore, posted Bumrah’s snap in black and white. The pacer’s face covered one half of the snap and in the rest of the snap, the team had comments from the netizens who said that he was not worthy to be bought. The franchisee also had an interesting caption to go along with it. “OnThisDay in 2014...😉...and the rest is history!”

Bumrah was 19 years old when he snapped three wickets and gave away 32 runs against RCB in his debut and thus became the second bowler to achieve this feat. Bumrah got an international call in 2016 against Australia. Since then he has become a strike bowler for the Men in Blue and is also feared by many opponents. However, with the lack of form in the recently concluded ODI series, Bumrah’s fans must be hoping that it would be a temporary slump and he gets back into rhythm.