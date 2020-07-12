Day 5 brought at the Ageas Bowl brought in bad news for team West Indies. First, it was John Campbell who got retired hurt and couldn’t bat and little did they expect that their openers would make way to the pavilion in a short while. West Indies is chasing 200 runs on the board it was Jofra Archer who started the day with a couple of wickets. Needless to say that the netizens were quite impressed with his bowling and posted tweets on social media praising the pacer. England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 5.

The first to go was Kraigg Braithwaite who made way into the pavilion on the score of four as the pacer bowled am excellent delivery with accurate line and length. Then Shamarh Brooks followed him to the pavilion on 0. Jofra had bowled an absolute beauty bowling a plump. Clearly no referral needed and the batsman made way to the pavilion on the score of 0. The ICC shared the videos of the dismissal and the netizens too went berserk with the early wickets. Check out the videos and the reactions:

Wicket number 2️⃣ for Archer 🔥 Brooks is gone for a duck!#ENGvWIpic.twitter.com/Vv2zrgcAuo — ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2020

Archer is gonna with this game for ENG.#ENGvWI — Ramiz Hasan (@Ramiz_Hasan) July 12, 2020

Archer showing his class.#ENGvWI — Mohammad Aquib (@MohammadAquib00) July 12, 2020

Serious raw fast bowling exhibition from Jofra Archer in Southampton. #ENGvWI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2020

Archer turning it on for Eng! With 2 down chasing 200, where is this heading to...? Stats in favour to WI, never lost chasing 200 or less in 60 matches. Ball isn’t swinging, yet its a Day5 pitch. What a cracker of a return for test cricket!! #ENGvWI — Anas Hafeez (@MAnasHafeez) July 12, 2020

Mark Wood was the one who snapped one more wicket and the scoreboard reads 35/3 in 15 overs. The players have now headed for lunch and Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase are batting for the side.

