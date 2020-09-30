Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 1, 2020. KXIP is led by KL Rahul, while MI will play under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Both teams will enter this game with a defeat, also they have won only one game so far out of three games they have played in IPL season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for KXIP vs MI Dream11 team prediction for IPL season 13, we will also help you with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Rohit Sharma Funny Memes Surface on Twitter After Mumbai Indians Captain Is Dismissed for Just 8 Runs in RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Match.

Kings XI Punjab lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) where they failed to defend the massive target of 224 runs. KXIP might have lost two games so far, but they lost it with very minute margin and their first defeat came against Delhi Capitals in the super-over. Mumbai Indians fought hard against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match where they managed to get the scores tied at 201 while chasing the target. In the super over, MI failed to defend the target of eight runs against RCB. Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammed Shami are some of the exciting players to watch out for in KXIP vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Considering the recent form of players from both teams, three wicket-keepers can be chosen for your Dream11 fantasy team. They should be KL Rahul (KXIP), Ishan Kishan (MI) and Nicholas Pooran (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - After picking up three wicket-keeper batsmen, you should go for three more batsmen for KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 match. Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) can be chosen for your fantasy team.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Kieron Pollard (MI) and James Neesham (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The three bowlers for your KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 fantasy should be Trent Boult (MI), Mohammed Shami (KXIP) and Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (KXIP), Ishan Kishan (MI), Nicholas Pooran (KXIP), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), Kieron Pollard (MI), James Neesham (KXIP), Trent Boult (MI), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

KL Rahul should be elected as captain for your Dream11 team as he is in great touch and also takes good catches behind stumps. While Kieron Pollard (MI) can be elected as vice-captain for KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Dream11 fantasy team.

