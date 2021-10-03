Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would have a huge task cut out when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 on Sunday, October 3. The Knights started off the UAE leg of this season's IPL with a bang, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by big margins and that is possibly why their net run-rate is on the positive side and puts them ahead of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), all of whom are locked on 10 points after 12 games each. Eoin Morgan's men suffered a huge setback on their way to the playoffs when they were defeated by Punjab Kings in a thrilling match in Dubai. It has to be mentioned that Delhi Capitals' (DC)' victory over Mumbai Indians on Saturday, October 2, enabled KKR to stay in the top four and now, they have to depend on the other results to go their way if they have to ensure a spot in the last four. Let us take a look at the IPL 2021 points table as it stands now: IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

IPL 2021 Updated Points Table With Net Run Rate

Teams P W L Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (Q) 12 9 3 18 0.829 Delhi Capitals (Q) 12 9 3 18 0.551 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 -0.200 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 10 0.302 Punjab Kings 12 5 7 10 -0.236 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.337 Mumbai Indians 12 5 7 10 -0.453 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 2 9 4 -0.490

Note: Last Updated After RR vs CSK Match on October 2, 2021.

KKR's IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario:

As seen above, KKR are placed fourth with 10 points from 12 matches played. In such a situation, winning both their remaining matches would not be enough. They also have to hope for Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals to lose at least one out of their two remaining matches. Rajasthan Royals jumped back into the playoff race with a stunning win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, October 2 and that has further opened up the battle for the last four. If PBKS, RR or MI lose one of their remaining two matches then they would have 12 points each and KKR would then be ahead with 14 points, provided they win two games and hence, the Knights would go through. Also, KKR have an advantage over the sides locked on 10 points and that is their positive net run-rate. Their dominant wins over RCB and MI earlier in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 boosted their net run-rate and if a scenario arises where Morgan's men are tied on points, this run-rate (if it is maintained or improved) could work in their favour and help them hold on to the fourth spot on the points table.

Next matches:

Kolkata Knight Riders next lock horns against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 3 and they would aim at nothing less than a win. After this, they face Rajasthan Royals in their last group game on October 7 and after the latter's performance against Chennai Super Kings, KKR would be wary of the threat that the young brigade would pose to their playoff hopes.

