After a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 Eliminator, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now head to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday, October 13. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and Kolkata would have a slight advantage as they have played at this venue in their last two games and have done well here in the UAE leg of the competition this year. However, Delhi would be aiming to return to winning ways after a narrow loss against Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier 1. With a spot in the final vs Chennai Super Kings on the line, it would be an intense clash in Sharjah.KKR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 2

Both teams have a lot of match-winners in their ranks and it is a testament to their current position in the competition. While Delhi Capitals made it easily to the playoffs, Kolkata had to do it the hard way, putting together a resurgent performance in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 to make it this far. Fans who make Dream11 Fantasy teams regularly would know that a captain fetches double points while the vice-captain multiplies points x1.5 times. Let us take a look at the recommended picks for the captain and vice-captain's slot for this match. KKR vs DC, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Sunil Narine

The West Indies all-rounder is in red hot form and a proper demonstration of it was during the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He not only got rid of the star players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers but also struck three sixes in one over to turn the match in Kolkata's favour. With his all-round show, especially in Sharjah where the ball grips and turns, he would once again be a very important player for KKR and recent form suggests that he should be made captain of your fantasy teams.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Shimron Hetmyer

Another West Indian in this fantasy team who would be apt for becoming vice-captain of your fantasy teams in Shimron Hetmyer, who has been in good form for the past few games. Even in Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings, he took little time to settle and unleashed an array of attacking shots once he got his eye in, scoring 37 crucial runs in a competitive total. He would once again be a player to watch out for in the second qualifier.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

