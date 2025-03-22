KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates: The time for action is here in IPL 2025 as the tournament starts with a blockbuster KKR vs RCB match. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here. The Eden Gardens will host the contest as the two teams face each other in the opening match for the IPL for the first time since 2008. Back in 2008, it was Brendon McCullum who stole the show with a sparkling 158 that helped Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Over the years, both teams have had some epic contests and they will be out to add another chapter to this rivalry. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch KKR vs RCB Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

KKR and RCB will have new leaders at the helm in Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar. Ajinkya Rahane will have a massive responsibility on his shoulders as he leads the defending champions in IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar on the other hand will have the expectations of a massive number of fans who want to see RCB lift the IPL title for the first time. KKR had defeated RCB on both occasions last year, with one of those victories coming by just one run. Will the Kolkata Knight Riders continue their dominance over Royal Challengers Bengaluru or would Rajat Patidar and his men stun the Eden Gardens on the opening night of the IPL?

The rain in Kolkata had threatened to play spoilsport in the KKR vs RCB clash at Eden Gardens. The 'City of Joy' has been experiencing rainfall and the training session for both teams had to be cancelled on the eve of the IPL 2025 opener. There was some rain in the morning but the skies cleared up soon after. Fans will hope that the rain clouds stay away in the evening and they can enjoy a fascinating KKR vs RCB contest. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KKR vs RCB Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh