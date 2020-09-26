Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match eight of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams lost their opening game of the season and will be looking to bounce back. Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat first and Mohammad Nabi has been brought in by Hyderabad. KKR vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 8.

Both teams had an underwhelming outing in their first IPL 2020 match and would be hoping to put on better performances this time around. Kolkata Knight Riders were completely dominated by Mumbai Indians in their fixture with the bowlers enduring difficult time while a late collapse saw Sunrisers Hyderabad lose to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their clash in addition the 2016 champions also lost Mitchell Marsh due to injury. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

KKR vs SRH Teams and Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (wk, c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Shivman Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

KKR and SRH are two of the dark horses in the competition but are the only sides yet to record a victory in IPL 2020. As a result, the two teams find themselves at the foot of the points table with them occupying the seventh and eighth spot. And that is likely to change as full game will be played in Abu Dhabi as the weather is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius.

Both teams have met each other 17 times in the Indian Premier League with the Kolkata side having the upper hand. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 10 games in the fixture while Sunrisers Hyderabad have seven wins to their name.

