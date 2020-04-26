Kumar Sangakkara & Kevin Pietersen Poke Fun at Ravi Bopara’s Old Picture, Call Him Fat (Read Tweets)

Ravi Bopara, Kumar Sangakkara & Kevin Pietersen (Phpto Credits: Getty)

Seldom are the times when Kumar Sangakkara trolls his colleague but when he does, it happens to be really brutal. This time he was joined by former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen and they targeted English cricketer Ravi Bopara. So here’s what happened. Bopara went nostalgic and shared quite an old picture of himself. The 34-year-old shared a picture of himself where he was quite fat and shared a snap of himself of the older version. Little did he know that Kumar Sangakkara and Kevin Pietersen would also join the bandwagon along with the other netizens. Kumar Sangakkara Returns to Gaddafi Stadium After 10 Years as Team MCC Tours Pakistan for Four-Game Series (Watch Video).

Ravi Bopara went down the memory lane and posted a picture of his childhood along with his teammates. Bopara first posted a snap of himself and trolled himself hilariously. “Look how fat I was Doughnut.” Kevin Pietersen and Kumar Sangakkara trolled the English cricketer where they said nothing has changed even now. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet below and then the replies.

Look how fat I was 🍩 pic.twitter.com/gbCE41fyFt — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) April 26, 2020

Sangakkara

And you still are — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 26, 2020

Pietersen

Exactly. Nothing’s changed — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 26, 2020

Talking about Ravi Bopara, he is one of the players who represented England in all the three formats of the game. Bopara played his first Test match for England in December 2007 against Sri Lanka and played his match in whites in July 2012 against South Africa. He made a debut in ODI in 2007 and the last ODI against Afghanistan in 2015. He played for the first time in T20I against New Zealand in 2008 and the last match in 2014 against India.