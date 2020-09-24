Kings XI Punjab have recorded their first win of Indian Premier League 2020 at the second time of asking as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. KL Rahul was the star of the match as the KXIP skipper scored the first century of IPL 2020, which guided his side to a comfortable win in the end. KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Match 6 Updates.

After being put to bat first, KXIP were given a great start by openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. This was carried forward by the Punjab skipper as he went on to score the first century of this edition after being dropped twice by Virat Kohli. KL Rahul’s ton propelled the franchise to a score of 206/3 in twenty overs. KL Rahul Scores First Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Heap Praises on KXIP Captain.

Chasing a mammoth target proved overwhelming for Bangalore, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. RCB has lost Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe and Virat Kohli in the first three overs. The Bangalore team were given life-line by AB De Villiers and Aaron Finch but following their dismissal a first defeat of the competition was certain as Virat Kohli’s team lost the game by 97 runs. Meanwhile here are some stats from KXIP vs RCB clash.

KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Stat Highlights

# KL Rahul scored the first century of IPL 2020

# KL Rahul registered his highest individual score in Indian Premier League

# KL Rahul’s score of 132 runs, is the highest score managed by an Indian player in the tournament

# Ravi Bishnoi finished with his best IPL figures of 3/32

# Sheldon Cottrell registered his personal best IPL figures of 2/17

# KL Rahul Moved to Pole Position in Orange Cap Standings

This win propelled Kings XI Punjab to the top of the points table as they overtook Mumbai Indians, who took the pole position after their victory against KKR. KXIP face Rajasthan Royals in their next game on September 27, 2020, at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul’s team will be hoping to build on this win.

