Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of LQ vs MS on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

File image of Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the third match of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans. This will be the home match for Lahore Qalandars. Both Lahore and Multan will be looking to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, if you are searching for PSL 2020 live streaming online in India and Bangladesh, then scroll down for all the details. Apart from PSL 2020 live streaming informational, you will get to know which channel will telecast PSL 2020 in India and Bangladesh. Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5.

All-rounder Sohail Akhtar is in charge of Lahore Qalandars. The decision to appoint him as captain has surprised many, but Qalandars will be hoping that Akhtar brings luck to the team. Apart from him, the Qalandars will bank on opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and the fast-bowling duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

When to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The third match of PSL 2020 will take place between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will start at 7:30 PM IST. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Lahore and Multan live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fan fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Shan Masood is in charge of the Multan Sultans which features mercurial all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Sultans and Qalandars have faced each other four times thus far with both teams winning two matches each.