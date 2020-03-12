Live Cricket Streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA on TV and Online

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

IND vs SA ODI 2020 Live Streaming, Telecast Details Online: After facing a whitewash in One-Day International (ODI) and Test series in New Zealand, India hosts South Africa for a short series. The India vs South Africa series will be a three-match affair. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs SA 1st ODI live streaming online, then below you can check out all the details. Fans can find match timings as well apart from India vs South Africa 1st ODI free live streaming details. The India vs South Africa ODI can be followed online and on TV via options like DD Sports, Hotstar, Prasar Bharati Sports and Star Sports which will be bringing us the live telecast and free live streaming online. India Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back in Indian squad, and that will boost the home side. The trio was out of action following injuries. Pandya, however, was off the field for a long time and he will be looking to make an impact on his return.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI takes place on March 12 (Thursday). The match will begin at 01:30 PM IST, with the toss at 01:00 PM. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is the venue for IND vs SA 1st ODI 2020. Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 in Dharamshala.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s home series. So, the India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be telecast live across Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2020 will be available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD with English commentary. For Hindi commentary live feed, fans can tune into Star Sports Hindi 1/HD.

IND vs SA 1st ODI will be telecast live on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla. The India vs South Africa cricket match will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

With Star Sports network having the broadcast rights, India vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- Hotstar. For IND vs SA 1st ODI 2020 live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar mobile app or website. The free live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 will be available for JIO users. Others will have to subscribe to Hotstar premium by paying a nominal fee. If you are not able to watch the match live, we at LatestLY we provide the free live score updates of IND vs SA ODI 2020.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen to start well after having whitewashed Australia in three-match ODI series at home. The weather could be a problem in the series opener as rain is predicted in Dharamshala.