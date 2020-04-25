Live Cricket Streaming of Taipei T10 League 2020, FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers: Get Free Telecast Details of FCF vs CHI With Match Time in India

Cricket Ball (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

After missing the cricket action for over a month, fans are finally able to see witness some blitzes in the gentleman’s game with the start of T10 League 2020. The third match of the tournament will see a battle between FCC Formosans and Chiayi Swingers. The game will be played on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at the Yingfeng Ground in Songshan. Both the sides are playing their opening game in the tournament and will want to kick-start their campaign with a thumping victory. Meanwhile, fans, who are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the FCF vs CHI match. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

As the name suggests, the tournament will witness a 10-over contest. However, the league is scheduled in quite a unique format. Eight sides, participating in the tournament, have been divided into two groups- Group 1 and Group 2. After completion of league stages, the teams will be ranked from 1 to 8. The top-two team will advance to the semi-qualifier while the other six sides will further be divided into two pools- Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2. While the bottom four sides will contest for 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th position. Now, let’s look at the live streaming of the match.

When to Watch FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The clash between FCC Formosans and Chiayi Swingers will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. FCF vs CHI match will be played on April 25, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm (IST) and 3:30 pm (local time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Taipei T10 League 2020 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers match on Television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020?

Cricket fanatics might not be able to enjoy any matches of the tournament on their TV sets. However, they can switch to online streaming to catch the live-action of the game. To view the live telecast of FCC Formosans and Chiayi Swingers, one can log in to sportstiger.com or download the SportsTiger app.

Squads:

FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.