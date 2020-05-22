Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of LSH vs BGR With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Competitive cricket continues to make a return following a two-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic with the Vincy Premier T10 League being the latest tournament to stage after the Vanuatu T10 League. La Soufriere Hikers will face the Botanic Garden Rangers in match number two of the 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League, which begins on May 22 (Friday). The La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match in Vincy Premier T10 League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other math details for the LSH vs BGR clash, should scroll down. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Unlike the other T10 Leagues, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first tournament hosted by a full member cricket-playing country. The tournament is being hosted by St Vincent and Grenadines Islands and will comprise of many players who play for the West Indies national team, like Kesrick Williams and Sunil Ambris. The league will also follow the guidelines set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) such as not allowing players to use saliva on the ball.

When to Watch for La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match 2 of the 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League will be played on May 22 (Friday). The match will be held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent and is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast possible for the Vincy Premier T10 League in India as there are no broadcasters available for the tournament in the country. However, fans can catch the live-action of the T10 League on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Live streaming of La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match in 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League will available on FanCode. Fans can follow the game live on the FanCode app or on the website. Meanwhile, viewers in the Caribbean can catch it live on SportsMax.

Squads:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (Marquee), Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.