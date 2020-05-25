Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Get Free Telecast Details of LSH vs FCS With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will face each other in match 11 of the Vincy Premier T10 League. The LSH vs FCS clash will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 25, 2020 (Monday). VPL 2020 is one of the very few sporting competitions still going in during the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the entire world to a standstill. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

La Soufriere Hikers are one of the most consistent teams in the competitions, but after wins in their opening two games suffered defeat in their last match against Salt Pond Breakers by 25 runs. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, have made a dismal start to their campaign, losing their first three games, and will be hoping for a positive outcome at the fourth time of asking. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers clash in the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 25, 2020 (Monday). The clash is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to live telecast the La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters for the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

FanCode will be live streaming the La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match for fans in India. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch live action on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can enjoy the live action of 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League on SportsMax.

Squads:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.