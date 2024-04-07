Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans in match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 7. The LSG vs GT match is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After a rocky start, Lucknow Super Giants got their IPL 2024 campaign on track with two consecutive victories, the last one coming against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The find for them this season has been the sensational Mayank Yadav, who has clocked 150 kph quite consistently and won two Man of the Match awards for LSG in their last two games. They look like a team in form and will have momentum on their side in this match. IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs GT T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans in contrast, enter this contest on the back of a loss against Punjab Kings. Shubman Gill sizzled with 89* and Gujarat Titans seemed to be in control of the match against Punjab Kings until Shashank Singh's knock came as he along with Ashutosh Sharma won the match for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. Shubman Gill and his team now have two losses from four matches and they wil hope to add another win to their tally tonight.