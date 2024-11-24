A fairly new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have had a hot and cold Indian Premier League (IPL) so far since 2021. In the first two seasons, LSG finished third in IPL 2022 and IPL 2023, while in IPL 2024, they even failed to make it into playoffs. Despite the lack of an IPL trophy, LSG enjoys a massive fan following on social media, making them hotly-followed during a season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

Among other players, the Lucknow Super Giants let go of KL Rahul, their captain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Nicholas Pooran, their top retention, might be handed captaincy of the franchise and that is something for the coming time to reveal. Lucknow Super Giants head into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a purse of Rs 69 crore.

LSG Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant (27 Crore INR), David Miller (10 Crore INR).

LSG Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni.

LSG Previous Season Recap: LSG displayed lack-lustre and outdated cricket in IPL 2024, where skipper KL Rahul came under attack for his strategies, which even led to the owner, Dr Sanjiv Goenka publicly lash out at the Indian wicketkeeper-batter after a game. LSG finished seventh in the points table with seven wins and as many losses.

