Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Lucknow Super Giants face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a do-or-die battle at home, with the hosts looking to secure a crucial victory. Lucknow are currently seventh with 10 points from 11 matches played. The big worry for them is that they have lost four out of their last five games and have little to no momentum heading into such a crucial clash. Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are already eliminated and have just pride to play for. The team made the finals last term but have been a pale shadow of their former self. Lucknow Super Giants versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant has been the flop of the season in the league and the LSG skipper with an average of 12.8 remains a key issue for the team. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are available and will be part of the playing eleven alongside Nicholas Pooran. Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, and Avesh Khan make up a domestic bowling unit for them.

Travis Head is down with COVID-19 and will not be part of the playing eleven for Hyderabad. Sachin Baby is likely to be drafted in the SRH middle order, where he will support Heinrich Klaasen. Pat Cummins is available and will lead the side and remains a key player. Meanwhile, the team management will hope Indian pacer Mohammed Shami can regain his lost form. Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener To Miss LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

When is LSG vs SRH IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Monday, May 19. The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a crunch tie with Sunrisers Hyderabad, ringing in a surprise with a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).