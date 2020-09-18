The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) begins with two of its best teams facing off against each other. It is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL 2020. The T20 league’s 13th season finally gets underway after it was postponed earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic. Indian cricket resumes after the coronavirus lockdown and fans are excited to see their favourite stars in action. MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 1.

Mumbai and Chennai were the finalists last season and as a tradition the two teams begin the proceedings in the new season. MI starts as the defending champions and one of the favourites to win this year’s title. Both MI and CSK are among strong teams in the competition and the match is going to be an entertaining affair. Ahead of the MI vs CSK, here’s all that you need to know about the contest.

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head

MI and CSK have faced each other 28 times. CSK leads the head-to-head record with 17 wins while MI have won 11 games. Interestingly, in last five matches, MI have never lost to CSK.

MI vs CSK Key Players

MS Dhoni makes a comeback to competitive cricket after over a year all eyes will be on him. And now that he has retired, fans will be eager to watch him play. In Mumbai Indians camp, Rohit Sharma will be the one to watch out for. He too like all the Indian cricketers will be in action after a long gap. MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 1.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 1 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Match 1.

MI vs CSK Match Timings

The Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 match 1 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

MI vs CSK Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website. IPL 2020 Country-Wise Broadcast and Live Streaming Online: Here’s How to Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League Season 13 on TV in Pakistan, USA, UAE, Bangladesh and Other Countries.

MI vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), SuryaKumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK Probable Playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

