Mumbai Indians (MI) will eye a double over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they play the latter in match 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Rohit Sharma’s side are placed second in the points table with five wins from seven games and can go on top with a win. They beat KKR by 49 runs in the earlier meeting of IPL 2020 at the same venue and will be vying for a similar result. The defending champions are on a four-match winning streak. KKR started the day with a big change in captaincy after Dinesh Karthik decided to step down as captain and hand over the leading duties to Eoin Morgan. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match please scroll down for all details. MI vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 32

Karthik, who has been the KKR captain since IPL 2018 and led them to a fourth and fifth-place finish respectively in the last two seasons, stepped down from his role as the skipper to focus on batting. Morgan, who was the vice-captain and is one of the best captains white-ball cricket, will now take over the captaincy. His first test will be to lead the team to a win over nemesis Mumbai Indians, who have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams. MI vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI

MI vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 32 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and has been providing live-action for all matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to watch the MI vs KKR match live in Hindi. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts will be live telecasting the game with English commentary. Fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 31 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live-action of MI vs KKR match will also be available online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to pay a nominal subscription fee to subscribe to Hotstar and catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

