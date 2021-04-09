The opening game of IPL 2021 will see two of the greatest cricketers in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli go head to head as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MI vs RCB clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 09, 2021 (Friday). Both the players have been at the top of their game and are the standard-bearers for Indian cricket. So as the two giants face each other in IPL 2021 opener, we take a look at how they fared in the previous edition. MI vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the leaders of the two of the biggest franchises in the Indian Premier League but have had a very different success rate. The Mumbai Indians skipper has won the title five times with the team while the Royal Challengers Bangalore leader is still waiting for his maiden triumph. Rohit has a better overall record as a captain in IPL as well, winning 68 of his 116 games while Kohli has won 55 of his 125 matches. Most Runs in IPL: A Look at Top 5 Run-Getters in Indian Premier League History Ahead of IPL 2021.

However, their record differs very much when it comes down to individual quality as the Bangalore skipper is more involved in his team’s scores compared to his Mumbai counterpart, contributing to nearly 23 per cent of team runs as compared to Rohit 15.84 per cent.

Virat Kohli had a sensational IPL 2020 with the bat, scoring 466 runs in 15 games at an average of 42.36 and a strike rate on the positive side if 120. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, was very inconsistent but managed to score 332 runs in 12 games with an average of 27.66.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020

Player Matches Runs Average Virat Kohli 15 466 42.36 Rohit Sharma 12 332 27.66

Both players will be looking to once again have a crucial individual season but will have their eyes set on the bigger prize come May. Rohit Sharma is looking to become the first captain to win the title on three consecutive occasions while Virat Kohli is aiming to win the prestigious IPL title for the first time.

