Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers will kick off the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The MI vs RCB clash in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 09, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be looking to start the season on a positive note and with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs RCB, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. MI vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the play-offs last season but were knocked out in the early stages of that. However, the Virat Kohli-led team will head into this game high on confidence after smart recruitment and considering Rohit Sharma’s team record in opening games, as they haven’t won their first fixture in an IPL edition since the 2012 season.

MI vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 1 on Star Sports TV Channels

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs RCB clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs RCB Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs RCB match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).