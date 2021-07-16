Just after Rishabh Pant and net bowler, Dayanand Garani got tested positive for COVID-19, the support staff has been asked to isolate themselves as they had come in close contact with these two. For now, bowling coach Bharath Arun, Wriddhiman Saha, and Abhimanyu Easwaran have isolated themselves. Post this, Michael Vaughan has called for a change in rules in the bio bubble. He took to social media and also voiced his concerns about India vs England Test series which will begin on August 4, 2021. BCCI Confirm Rishabh Pant, Dayanand Garani Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of England Tests.

The primary reason for calling out for a change in the rule is also the fact that the UK reported 42,302 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which has been the highest since January 2021. The members of the Indian team had been letting their hair down after the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Rishabh Pant had gone for Euro 2020 match whereas, Ravi Shastri and a few other members of the team had gone to watch the Wimbledon 2021.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Vaughan:

I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17 .. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant will not be travelling with the team to Durham for the practice match. Instead, KL Rahul is expected to step into his shoes. For now, India vs England Test series could be played without a strict bio-bubble.

