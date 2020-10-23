MS Dhoni might not have been able to make an impact during Chennai Super Kings’ 10-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, his performance didn’t affect his fandom. Well, we can say that at least for Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. The two MI all-rounders posed with Dhoni’s jersey which they were gifted after the game. “At the end of the day, Cricket Hamari Jaan. #Yellove #CSKvMI,” CSK captioned while sharing the picture of the Pandya brothers posing with Dhoni’s jersey. Fans were overwhelmed seeing the snap as they flooded the comment section with praises. CSK vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

The Pandya brothers are known to share a great bond with MS Dhoni, and fans have seen their camaraderie on multiple occasions. Even, the two young all-rounders flew to Ranchi via a chartered plane on MS Dhoni’s 39th amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although the Pandya brothers and Dhoni are playing for different sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL), their warm relationship continues to be intact off the field. Meanwhile, let’s look at Hardik & Krunal posed with Dhoni’s CSK jersey. CSK Playoff Chances IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s Team Can Still Finish Among Final Four Despite Losing to Mumbai Indians, Here’s How!

View Pic:

Earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals (RR) dashing wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler also received Dhoni’s jersey as a gift after the game.

Jos Buttler's Memorabilia!!

Buttler all smiles with a prized possession 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FoUtHUofYw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians advance to the pinnacle of the team standings and are just a step away from officially securing a berth in the playoffs. On the other hand, CSK are all but out of the competition after the humiliating loss.

