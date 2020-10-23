Mumbai Indians put on a clinic against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings and moved to the top of the table after a 10-wicket win at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on October 23, 2020 (Friday). Kieron Pollard led the record IPL champions in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma. CSK’s batting once again was left wanting as Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan chased down a below-par score of 115 with ease. CSK vs MI Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings got to the worst possible start imaginable as they lost young Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the very first over. Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni soon followed as CSK found themselves 30/6 at one stage. However, a fighting knock from San Curran of 52 from 47 deliveries took Chennai to a score of 114/9. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: MI Climb to Top Spot on Team Standings, CSK Almost Out of Playoffs Contention.

Trent Boult took four wickets in the game with Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar bagging a couple each. While chasing, Mumbai Indians never had any difficulties as opener Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan chased down the target with ease. Meanwhile, here are some of the stat highlights from the MI vs CSK IPL 2020 clash.

CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Stat Highlights

# Mumbai Indians became the first team to beat CSK by 10 wickets in IPL

# This was Kieron Pollard’s 15th consecutive win as a captain

# Trent Boult registered his best IPL figures of 4/18

# Sam Curran scored his first half-century of IPL 2020

# Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan’s 116-run partnership was MI’s first century run stand since 2018

# Sam Curran – Imran Tahir’s partnership was the highest ninth-wicket partnership in IPL history

# CSK lost five wickets in the power play for the first time in IPL history

# Trent Boult raced to 54 Indian Premier League wickets

Mumbai Indians have moved to the top of the Indian Premier League 2020 team standings with 14 points from 10 games. The record champions are almost guaranteed a top-four finish but will be looking to finish in the top two to get an advantage when the playoff’s start.

