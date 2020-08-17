MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots from international cricket but will continue to play in the Indian Premier League for the next edition too. MS Dhoni shared the news of his retirement on social media on August 15 with a song, 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' and also posted a video sharing his favourite moments. However, the management of the Chennai Super Kings said that MS Dhoni will not only play in IPL 2020 but will also feature in the IPL 2021 as the team said that they are willing to retain him even after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. This piece of news would have surely brought in smiles on the faces of MS Dhoni fans. MS Dhoni Retires: Brett Lee Congratulates Former India Skipper on 'Outstanding Career'.

"He has quit international cricket only. He is going to play for CSK. We want him to play for us as long as he wants. In fact, we plan to retain him as a player after the 2021 IPL too," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told TOI on Sunday. Talking about Dhoni, as of now he had participated in a week-long camp which began from August 15, 2020- the same day when MS Dhoni announced his retirement.

No sooner MS Dhoni shared the news of his retirement, many stalwarts from the cricketing fraternity including Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly shared wishes on social media. The fans are surely waiting for MS Dhoni to come back in action.

