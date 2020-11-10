Mumbai Indians have shared a video looking back at their season ahead of the big final against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians, defending champions and four-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), start as the favourites against Delhi who are playing an IPL final for the first time in their history. Mumbai have beaten Delhi in each of the three matches they have played this season and will be hoping for a fourth straight win while Shreyas Iyer’s side will want to win the game that matters after three disappointing losses. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Predictions: 3 Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Will Successfully Defend Their Indian Premier League Title.

In the video, Mumbai Indians players and coaches talk about their preparation for the final with head coach Mahela Jayawardene talking about the butterflies before a big final such as these. Trent Boult also talks about the entire season and how all of their performances and consistency comes down to this one big night. Take a look at the video. Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI for IPL 2020 Final: Check Out Possible MI Lineup for Clash Against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians Players Talks About the Final Preparation

Rohit Sharma and co are looking to become the second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010-11 to successfully defend the IPL title. Mumbai Indians beat CSK by 1 run to win their fourth title last season and are chasing a record fifth this time around. They are already the most successful team in IPL history and are looking to add one more title to their kitty.

