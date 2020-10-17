Royal Challengers Bangalore had AB de Villiers who led them to a stunning seven-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten knock of 55 runs. Needless to say that the netizens are hailing de Villiers for the kind of an inning that he put up especially after the wicket of Virat Kohli. Before getting into the reactions, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. Rajasthan Royals has won the toss and has decided to bat first. Steve Smith was the one who scored the most number of runs scoring 57 runs from 36 runs. RR vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020: AB De Villiers' Fiery Half-Century Guides RCB to Seven-Wicket Triumph.

Robin Uthappa was the second-highest scorer with 41 runs from 22 deliveries. Jos Buttler’s 24 helped the team reached a total of 177 runs for the loss of six wickets. In response to this, Virat Kohli's men lost an early wicket in the form of Aaron Finch on 14. Devdutt Paddikal scored 35 runs and made way to the pavilion. Virat Kohli was the one who smacked 43 runs from 32 deliveries. It was AB de Villiers who joined the party and suddenly it was raining sixes. His inning led the team to a stunning seven-wicket. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below:

Excellent knock

Killer

Last one

AB de Villers was also adjudged as the Man of the Match for the game. Royal Challengers Bangalore is now on number three with 12 points in their kitty. The team has won six games and lost three of them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).