The Indian team lost the first T20I game of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Virat Kohli’s men failed to do well in all the departments of the match. Needless to say that the netizens were quite angry with Virat for resting Rohit Sharma in the first two games. The netizens taunted the Indian cricket captain with funny memes on social media and said that one cannot afford to drop the Hitman. Before getting on to the reactions, let's see how the match panned out for both parties. India vs England Highlights 1st T20I, 2021: ENG Beat IND by 8 Wickets.

So England had won the toss and had elected to bowl first. To start off, the batting itself was so fragile. KL Rahul was the first dismissal who made way to the pavilion on the score of 1 run. Kohli followed him to the pavilion on 0. The next to go was Shikhar Dhawan who departed on the score of 4. Rishabh Pant (21), Shreyas Iyer (67) and Hardik Pandya (19) were the only ones who scored in double digits. The Indians made 124 runs.

Talking about team England, they lost only a couple of wickets and achieved the win quite easily. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below:

Drop Sharma

We lost

Last one

In the post-match interview, Jason Roy said that he was quite impressed with the way the team fielded and was happy to have a winning start to the series. England leads the five-,match series 1-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).