Bangladesh have nothing but pride to play for as they take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday (April 1). Having already sealed the series 2-0, the Kiwis would like to end the series on a high with a clean sweep. New Zealand have dominated the visitors throughout this tour and will once again take the field as firm favourites. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers must put their best foot forward to get a solitary win from the dismal tour. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the NZ vs BAN match. NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2021.

Nothing really has gone Bangladesh’s way in this tour as they were outplayed by the hosts in all three formats. The likes of Soumya Sarkar and Nasum Ahmed have been impressive but lack of support from other players led to their side’s downfall. On the other hand, New Zealand haven’t put a foot wrong despite the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham. As the final game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on April 1, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:00 pm local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match on TV as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand 2021. In Bangladesh, however, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

