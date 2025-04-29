PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: After a day off in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans in match number 18. Quetta Gladiators will be looking to pick their third win on the trot as they face struggling Multan Sultans. With three wins from five games Quetta are placed on third spot on the PSL 2025 points table and team standings. Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have managed to win just one out of six games. Meanwhile, if you are looking for QG vs MS PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. Mohammad Amir Adds A Fiery Twist to His 'Pushpa' Celebration, Runs Pointing Towards Viv Richards After Dismissing Babar Azam For Second Time in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

This will be the first meeting between these two sides in the PSL 2025. Multan Sultans continue to languish at the bottom of the PSL 2025 points table. The side’s lone win came against Lahore Qalandars but since then they have lost two more games. Multan Sultans are almost out of the PSL 2025 playoffs race. The road to playoffs is very difficult for them and they need not only to win their remaining four games but make sure other results go in their favour as well. And if all of it happens then it will come down to Net Run-Rate (NRR), which again is not that great for Multan Sultans.

When is Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Quetta Gladiators won their last match against Peshawar Zalmi and in match 18 of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, the Gladiators will clash with Multan Sultans. The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

