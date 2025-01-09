Mumbai, January 9: New Zealand secured the ODI series over Sri Lanka with a commanding 113-run win in Hamilton on Wednesday, with one game still to follow. The Black Caps dominated with both bat and ball, reducing Sri Lanka to 142 all out in 30.2 overs while defending a target of 256 in a rain-shortened 37-over match. Let's take a moment and take a look at the top performers from this clash. NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2025: Maheesh Theekshana Becomes Seventh Sri Lanka Bowler To Claim Hat-Trick in ODI.

1. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra (Photo credit: Twitter @ICC)

New Zealand pener Rachin Ravindra slammed 79 runs off 63 balls which was laced with nine boundaries and one maximum in his innings.

2. Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis. (Photo credits: X/@Rockyposts)

Sri Lanka's left-hand batter Kamindu Mendis smashed 64 runs from 66 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes in his innings.

3. William ORourke

William O'Rourke (L) and Kane Williamson (R) (Credit: NZCricketFan Twitter)

New Zealand's right-arm speedster William ORourke snapped three wickets in his spell of 6.2 overs where he conceded 31 runs at an economy of 4.9. Nathan Smith Takes Full Stretched Diving Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Eshan Malinga Off Will O'Rourke’s Bowling During NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 (Watch Video) .

4. Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana celebrating (Photo Credit: X/@SriLankaTweet)

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana bagged four wickets (including a hat-trick) in his eight overs where he gave away 44 runs st economic rate of 5.5.

5. Mark Chapman

New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman (Credit: Blackcaps Twitter)

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman scored 62 runs in 52 balls which included five fours and two sixes in his innings.