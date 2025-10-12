Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Pakistan National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team will be locking horns in the first of a two-match PAK vs SA 2025 Test series that starts on October 12. The PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The PAK vs SA 2025 Test series will mark the start of a new WTC (World Test Championship) cycle for both teams and they will undoubtedly look to gain momentum early on in the two-match affair. Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

South Africa are the defending champions in the ICC WTC 2025-27, having beaten Australia to clinch the title earlier this year. Reaching the top has its own pressure, but staying there is a totally different ball game, and the onus would be on South Africa to show why they are the defending champions in this format. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be desperate to prove a point or two. The Shan Masood-led Pakistan National Cricket Team had finished right at the bottom of the ICC WTC 2025-27 points table and it remains to be seen how they make the most of their home conditions like they did against England last year. Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About PAK vs SA Test, ODI and T20I Series.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen