Pakistan hosts West Indies with an intention to welcome more international teams in the country. After South Africa toured Pakistan, PCB faced a blockade with New Zealand and England pulling out. Now with West Indies travelling, PCB will be looking to extend the invitation to other teams. Meanwhile, focus will be on Pakistan vs West Indies for now. The tour kicks-off with three-match T20I series. With another ICC T20 World Cup slated next year, teams will be looking to build for the mega event. If you are looking for PAK vs WI live streaming online and TV telecast details then continue reading. Pakistan vs West Indies Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of PAK vs WI 2021 T20I and ODI Series.

After landing in Pakistan, West Indies suffered a blow with Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers testing positive for coronavirus. The players have been kept in isolation and the series will go ahead albeit West Indies will have to pick playing xi from available 12-member squad. Pakistan vs West Indies 2021: Sheldon Cotterell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers Test Positive for COVID-19, To Miss T20I Series.

1st T20I, PAK vs WI Match Timing and Venue

The first PAK vs WI will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The PAK vs WI 1st T20I will start at 06:30 PM IST with toss at 6:00 PM. For the uninitiated, National Stadium in Karachi will host all the Pakistan vs West Indies matches.

1st T20I, PAK vs WI Live Telecast and TV Channel Details

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the PAK vs WI 1st T20I live. The PAK vs WI 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the match live.

1st T20I, PAK vs WI Live Streaming Online

PAK vs WI live streaming online will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India. In Pakistan, PAK vs WI 1st T20I live online streaming will be available on daraz.pk and on its mobile app. ICC TV will provide the live streaming of PAK vs WI 1st T20I in many parts of the world as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).