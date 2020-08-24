Former England all-rounder and assistant coach Paul Collingwood was seen running the drinks during the first session on day four of the third and final Test against Pakistan. The former cricketer, who is part of England’s support staff, donned the whites and brought drinks for the players during the break. Collingwood had to turn ‘water boy’ as England used James Bracey as a substitute fielder following Ollie Pope’s shoulder injury. England vs Pakistan Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 4.

Sam Curran, who wasn't included in the playing XI, was allowed to leave the bio-bubble and join up with his County side. So, Collingwood joined the Mark Wood and Jack Leach as ‘water boy’. This was not the first time Collingwood donned England jersey once again. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ex-Pakistan Captain, Carries Drinks; Netizens Slam Team Management for ‘Disrespect’ Towards Senior Player.

England’s Ollie Pope has a sore left shoulder and there are no plans for him to return in the immediate future. Assistant coach Paul Collingwood is in whites and can run drinks on alongside sub fielders Jack Leach and Mark Wood. James Bracey has replaced Pope on the field. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 24, 2020

During England’s 2017-18 tour of Australia, the former cricketer was used as a sub-fielder in a practice match. Recently, he was seen fielding during England’s white-ball intra-squad warm-up game ahead of Ireland ODI series as well. Last year, he took field during England's warm-up match against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 too.

Meanwhile, England are in good position in the third Test and have enforced follow-on. Pakistan in their second innings were 41 for none, trialing by 269 runs before rain resulted in delay post-lunch session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).