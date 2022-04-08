Punjab Kings (PBKS) were quick to learn after losing their second game and fought back well against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the whole team displayed tremendous all-round performance. They were good with batting, and so were they with bowling and they won by a big margin of 54 runs. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 as of now. Gujarat Titan’s last game was against Delhi Capitals and they were remarkable with the ball while defending the total of 171 runs as they won by 14 runs. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 16.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Liam Livingstone gave a top-class all-round performance against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, so far the best of IPL 2022. Liam smashed his maiden IPL fifty in which he hit five sixes and five fours. Apart from scoring runs, Liam Livingstone also took two crucial wickets of Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo in successive deliveries to get his team closer to their second win. He will undeniably be the player to watch as PBKS play GT on Friday.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Chahar (PBKS)

On Friday, he was one of the top performers from Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings. He managed to gun down three wickets of CSK to make their chase out of the question. As Punjab Kings (PBKS) play their fourth match on Friday against Gujarat Titans (GT), Rahul Chahar will be among the main players to watch out for.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Vaibhav Arora (PBKS)

He struck with early wickets to assist his team in an ideal start while defending against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. Vaibhav Arora got the crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa for 13 and Moeen Ali on duck. The bowler will be one of the important players for Punjab Kings as they play against Gujarat Titans on April 08. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill’s intimidating inning of 84(46) runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday led his team to a competitive total of 171 runs. He did some power hitting which comprised of four 6s and six 4s. He remains our favourite for Friday’s game between PBKS and GT.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Lockie Ferguson (GT)

He delivered an extraordinary spell of 4/28 in four overs to help Gujarat Titans successfully defend the total against Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Lockie Ferguson removed the top order of Delhi Capitals, accompanied by Captain Hardik Pandya. He was also named as the player of the match. Lockie Ferguson for sure, will be key to Gujarat Titans as they take on Punjab Kings on Friday.

