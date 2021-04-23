PBKS vs MI Live Score: Down with three successive defeats, Punjab Kings need to win to keep their hopes of making the IPL 2021 playoffs alive when they meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in their next match. KL Rahul-captained PBKS started their season with a nervous four-run win over Rajasthan Royals before defeats against CSK, DC and SRH have left them at the penultimate position in the IPL 2021 points table. They play the champions who were beaten by Delhi Capitals in their previous match, ending Mumbai’s run of two successive wins. Both teams will be desperate for a win but the necessity will be bigger for Punjab Kings, who are finding themselves slipping away. PBKS vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 17.

Against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings defended 221 but have since suffered huge batting collapses in two of their next three games and fallen down a slope. They did make 198 against Delhi Capitals but were beaten in 18.2 overs with DC chasing down the total quite comfortably. Against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, they posted paltry totals after a batting meltdown and lost both games. PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians started their season with a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener but quickly bounced back with consecutive victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. But they were beaten by Delhi Capitals in their previous match. Mumbai Indians’ power-packed batting have been a massive disappointment so far in the tournament and the highest total they have managed to post in 159 against RCB, which they lost.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.