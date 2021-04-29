Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 26 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 30, 2021 (Friday). The teams find themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. So ahead of the clash, we bring you the weather report in Ahmedabad and how the pitch will behave for the PBKS vs RCB match. PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been sensational at the start of the Indian Premier League 2021 season and will look to continue their form against the struggling Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli’s team are second in the points table and will be looking to move to the top while KL Rahul’s side, who are sixth in the table could move into the playoffs spot with a win.

Ahemdabad Weather

Ahmedabad Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Ahmedabad on April 29, 2021 (Thursday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be in the late 30 degrees and early 40 degree Celcius mark. The skies are will be partly cloudy during the time of the game and there is no chance of rain so we can get a full game without any interruptions.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The stadium in Ahmedabad traditionally assists the bowlers more but batsmen have managed to put on competitive scores in the games played at the venue so far. However, dew has played a huge role as teams chasing have found it much easier to bat than the teams batting first, so the captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

