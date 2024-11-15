The ongoing tension between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 became more intense after the PCB announced that they would conduct a trophy tour across their country that also includes regions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The ICC Champions Trophy will be from November 16 to November 24. PCB's announcement came after several reports claimed that the India cricketing board has refused to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC tournament, scheduled to be held early next year. India Won't Travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025; BCCI Communicates Decision to PCB Citing 'Security Concerns', Wishes to Have Matches in Dubai: Report.

The PCB shared a post on their social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) where they announced the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tour in their country. However, eyebrows were raised shortly after the announcement, when PCB named destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad in POK. The Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad are part of POK, a region that the Indian government has time and again claimed to be its own. PCB Threatens to Withdraw From ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Altogether If Pakistan Loses Hosting Rights of Tournament: Report.

"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," the PCB announced in a post on social media platform X.

PCB Announces Champions Trophy 2025 Tour

Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

Earlier, several media reports stated that a hybrid model will be adopted where the Indian national cricket team matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, PCB, on the other hand, doesn't want to lose hosting rights and wants to go ahead without Team India. The ICC are yet to make any official announcement regarding the ongoing tension over the Champions Trophy 2025.

