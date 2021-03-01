The 12th match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 would see Islamabad United going head-to-head against Quetta Gladiators. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday (March 1). Both teams will come into this match on the back of defeats and would like to get the favourable result on this occasion. However, their overall journey has been contrasting this season. While Islamabad United have won two of their three games, Quetta Gladiators have lost all three games so far and would fight for their first victory. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, squad and other details of ISL vs QUE contest. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Given the recent form of the two sides, Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are firm favourites for this fixture. With Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali and Hussain Talat in the ranks, Islamabad have a formidable batting line-up but their bowling looks a bit weak with Hasan Ali being the only big name. On the other hand, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men need to revamp their strategies to get their first win. Big guns like Tom Banton, Faf du Plessis and Sarfaraz need to step up to change Gladiators’ fortune. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2021.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on March 1, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Qais Ahmad, Tom Banton, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan

Islamabad United Squad: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fawad Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

