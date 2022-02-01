Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures in Pakistan Super League 2022. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 01, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Multan Sultans have been sensational at the start of the new season as they are on a three-game winning run. The defending champions have won all of their games so far and will be hoping to keep the run going. Meanwhile, Islamabad United have played just one game this term and are the only other unbeaten team in the league, something they will be hoping to continue.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 01, 2022 (Tuesday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India.

