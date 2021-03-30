Fans found something fishy when Punjab Kings (PBKS) unveiled their new jersey ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On Tuesday (March 30), PBKS, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, took to Twitter and shared a video of their new red and golden-cladded jersey. While the design was different from the Kings XI Punjab jersey last year, several fans pointed out similarities between PBKS’ latest jersey and RCB’s old kit. The Bangalore-based team also sported a similar jersey in the first three seasons of IPL, and fans were quick to highlight the fact. Punjab Kings' New IPL 2021 Jersey Launched: Check Out PBKS's Latest Kit for Indian Premier League 14.

Like PBKS’ new design, RCB also used to sport a red and golden-cladded jersey in the first few seasons before switching to red and black. Hence, many fans trolled the Mohali-based franchise for copying the old design. Even pictures of Virat Kohli with the old RCB jersey also got viral on social media. Have a look at how netizens reacted! PBKS Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Punjab Kings Predicted First Choice Line-Up.

PBKS New Jersey!!

Similar Indeed!!

It It?

Copying RCB 2009 JERSEY? ❌❌ Going back to our most successful jersey of 2014 with minor changes ☑️☑️☑️ Finished second in 2014 (Silver) with silver in jersey so changed it to gold so as to target gold this time pic.twitter.com/lKL4SPrH2H — Akash Singh (@akashcr699) March 28, 2021

Fans Highlighting Resembalance!!

Lots of similarities with RCB jersey. I see even the helmet colors have changed to golden like RCB. — Amit Mittal (@amitspurlink) March 30, 2021

More Criticism!!

That's the old RCB Jersey , with Karnataka flag colours !! — ನಂಗೇನೂ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ! (@BHARATH_H_RAJU) March 30, 2021

Memes In Action!!

Abd to vk - dekh RCB lite😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mgnCAMVWCW — Aam Expert (@EinMann45978258) March 30, 2021

One thing which is undoubtedly similar between RCB and PBKS is that both are yet to win an IPL title. While Virat Kohli’s men advanced to the playoffs last season, KL Rahul and Co had a rather dismal campaign as they were sixth in the final team standings.

Nevertheless, both teams have made some notable inclusion in the auction event and would be raring to get over the line. IPL 2021 gets underway on April 9, with RCB and Mumbai Indians crossing swords in the season opener. All teams face a different challenge this season as the crowd will not enter the stadiums while no team will play at their home venue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).