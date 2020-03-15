Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of QUE vs KAR on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Karachi Kings (Photo Credits: Twitter / Karachi Kings)

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will lock horns with Karachi Kings (KAR) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 match no 30. The game will be held on March 15, 2020, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Quetta Gladiators led by Sarfaraz Ahmed will have to win this game to stay alive in the semi-final race. On the other hand, Karachi Kings secured their berth in semis and also knocked out Islamabad United in their previous game by emerging victorious against them. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming online of QUE vs KAR on Cricketgateway. We will also help you with live telecast details on DSport, Gazi TV along with match timings. Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5.

Karachi Kings led by Imad Wasim defeated Islamabad United in their previous game by chasing down the target of 137 runs in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand. Karachi Kings are now on the second position with 11 points, while Gladiators are at the bottom with seven points. Gladiators faced a washed out in their previous game against Multan Sultans due to rain. PSL 2020: Teams Request PCB to Move Lahore Games to Karachi Amid Coronavirus Fears in Pakistan.

When to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings T20 match no 30 of PSL 2020 clash of PSL 2020 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 15, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch MUL vs LAH match no 30 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings on . But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on or on its YouTube channel as well.

The players have requested Pakistan Cricket Board to have a semi-final and final matches also at the National Stadium in Karachi due to coronavirus outbreak. The semifinal matches will be played on March 17, 2020, while final on March 18.