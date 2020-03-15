Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5

Karachi Kings (Photo Credits: Twitter / Karachi Kings)

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will square off against Karachi Kings (KAR) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020. The game will be held on March 15, 2020, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Kings defeated Islamabad United in their previous game to knock them out of the semi-final race. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, faced a washed out in their previous match against Multan Sultans, as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for QUE vs KAR Dream11 team prediction of PSL season 5. We will also help you with tips to pick the best team for the upcoming game. PSL 2020: Teams Request PCB to Move Lahore Games to Karachi Amid Coronavirus Fears in Pakistan.

Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Karachi Kings will play under the captaincy of Imad Wasim. Karachi Kings chased down the target of 137 runs in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand against Islamabad United in their previous game. Sharjeel Khan was awarded Man of the Match for his knock of 37 runs from 14 balls. The upcoming match is a must-win game for Gladiators to stay alive in the semi-final race. While Kings has already made it to the semis along with Multan Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Sarfaraz Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Babar Azam (KAR), Sharjeel Khan (KAR), Shane Watson (QUE), Ahmed Shehzad (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders of your Dream11 team should be Imad Wasim (KAR) and Mohammad Nawaz (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Mohammad Amir (KAR), Chris Jordan (KAR), Fawad Ahmed (QUE), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Babar Azam (KAR), Sharjeel Khan (KAR), Shane Watson (QUE), Ahmed Shehzad (QUE), Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE), Imad Wasim (KAR), Mohammad Nawaz (QUE), Mohammad Amir (KAR), Chris Jordan (KAR), Fawad Ahmed (QUE), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE)

The captain of your Dream11 team should be Babar Azam, while Shane Watson can be elected as vice-captain.