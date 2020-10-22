Fans should brace themselves to witness an exciting contest in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are meeting at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to stay alive in the playoff race. Both teams haven’t enjoyed much success in the tournament so far, and a mistake in the upcoming contest could well end their hopes of making to the final four. Steve Smith’s RR are coming off a comprehensive victory against Chennai Super Kings and must take the field with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, the Orange Army’s last meeting resulted in a super over defeat against KKR. Meanwhile Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. RR vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 40.

As of now, Rajasthan Royals are placed at the sixth position with four wins from 10 games. They still can qualify for the playoffs if they win all their remaining encounters. However, a single loss will end their campaign as their net run rate (-0.591) is only second-worst after Kolkata Knight Riders. Coming to David Warner’s SRH, they are currently occupying the seventh position with three victories from nine outings. Similarly like RR, they will also qualify for the final four after winning all their games. However, their net run-rate is on the positive. Hence, they have to rely on other team’s result after losing an encounter. Meanwhile, let’s look at the playing XI of both teams. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

As mentioned above, RR are coming off a victory are will be raring to get two more points in their tally. However, veterans like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes have to come good in the upcoming contest to boost their net run-rate. Spotlight will be again on Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia and Jos Buttler who have been in right touch.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if skipper David Warner will continue to bat at number four or not. Although the team haven’t performed as a unit so far, skipper Warner, Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan can’t be taken lightly in this format of the game.

