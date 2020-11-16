Team India are set to resume their duties at the international level for the first time since the coronavirus enforced lockdown when they face Australia in a full-fledged series. Virat Kohli’s team will face the Men in Yellow in a three-match ODI, T20I and four-match Test series. The team from Asia have already reached Sydney and after the entire squad testing negative for coronavirus, have begun training and preparations. T Natarajan Bowls in India Nets After Maiden Call-Up, BCCI Shares Video of ‘Dream Come True Moment’ for the Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer.

From the most recent training session, BCCI shared a video of KL Rahul preparing himself for the bouncer barrage which is expected from the Australian bowlers during the upcoming tour. The Indian batsmen prepped for it with the help of a tennis racquet along with team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit Sharma Added to India’s Test Squad Against Australia, Virat Kohli Granted Paternity Leave.

In the video, Ravi Ashwin could be seen holding a racquet and volleying tennis balls at KL Rahul aiming at the batsman’s shoulders and rib-cage region. ‘How is that for innovation?‘ BCCI captioned the clip. Australian bowlers are known for their aggressive approach and will test opposition players with bouncers throughout the game.

KL Rahul will be a crucial player for Indian if they are to make a come away from Australia with a series win. The batsman is coming off a sensational IPL 2020 campaign, scoring 670 runs in 14 games. And despite KXIP were unable to qualify for the playoffs, the 28-year-old ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

The tour will start on November 27 with a three-match One-Day series with the Twenty-20 games starting on December 4. The first of the four Tests will begin from December 17 with the series stretching to late January.

The last time India toured Australia back in 2018-19, Virat Kohli’s team won the Test and one-day series with a score of 2-1 while the T2-Is ended in a draw. However, this time, Australia will have David Warner and Steve Smith back as the duo were suspended for the last tour, which will make things difficult for India.

