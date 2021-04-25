Ravindra Jadeja. The name itself is enough for today. Everything he did, turned into gold. Batting, bowling, fielding. Everything! He was breathing fire on the field. It would be safe to say that Jaddu led the team to a stunning win and sent CSK to the top of the table. MS Dhoni's men won the match by 69 runs. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. Wickets were quite slow and initially, the score didn't look to be good enough. But then Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in the last over helped Chennai Super Kings reach a total of 191 runs. Jadeja scored 62 runs with three wickets and a run-out in the match. RCB Suffer First Defeat of the Season As MS Dhoni-Led CSK Emerge Victorious by 69 Runs in IPL 2021 Match 19.

He scored a mammoth of 62 runs in 28 balls. The detailed scoreboard in the last over read - 6,6.N6, 6.2.6.4. The video of the last over is given below. The netizens could not stop praising the all-rounder. When it came to bowling. Jadeja scalped wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar and AB de Villers. Imran Tahir did his bit by contributing with a couple of wickets. For now, let's have a look at the stat of the match.

Here is the video of Ravindra Jadeja's last over below:

In case if you missed Sir Ravindra Jadeja's last 37 runs in an over of Harshal Patel. #CSKvRCB #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/M4ze88STbQ — 🌈Ushaid mulk (@IamUMulk) April 25, 2021

Stat Highlights:

#Ravindra Jadeja holds the record for most run-outs inflicted. He has run out 23 batsmen so far in the history of IPL.

#This is the fifth time that Jadeja got rid of Glenn Maxwell.

#Ravindra Jadeja took the most number of wickets against RCB in the history of IPL. He has taken 23 wickets against RCB so far.

#Ravindra Jadeja smacked joint-most runs in one over in IPL.

#Suresh Raina becomes the 7th batsman to complete 200 sixes in IPL.

With this, Chennai Super Kings is number one on the points table with eight points in their kitty. RCB is now pushed on number two with eight points.

